Merced County family's home goes up in flames

A family of four was displaced on Thursday after their Merced County home was engulfed in flames, according to CalFire Merced County officials.
The fire was reported at about 11:58 a.m. at 2755 Highway 140 West and was contained by 12:32 p.m., Battalion Chief Mark Pimentel said. Everyone got out of the house safely, he said. A pet dog had some minor burns but will recover.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Pimentel said, but the family said it started while they were cooking. The damage to the home was extensive.
Rosa Tabrez, 42, told the Sun-Star in an interview she was in the home at the time of the fire with one of her daughters.
Tabrez said she was cooking at the time and when she turned on the stove she saw a cable spark and then flames everywhere. She said cooking oil was also near the stove.
Tabrez said she lived in the house with her husband and two daughters for about five years and are unsure where they are going to go.
Monica Velez
