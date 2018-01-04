Merced County family's home goes up in flames

More Videos

Family of four displaced after home catches fire in Merced County 0:55

Family of four displaced after home catches fire in Merced County

Pause
Life-threatening injuries reported in Merced shooting 0:26

Life-threatening injuries reported in Merced shooting

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:52

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 1:02

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:36

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

  • Family of four displaced after home catches fire in Merced County

    The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, responds to the scene of a residential structure fire in the 2700 block of Highway 140 in unincorporated Merced County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. According to Battalion Chief Mark Pimentel, the cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, responds to the scene of a residential structure fire in the 2700 block of Highway 140 in unincorporated Merced County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. According to Battalion Chief Mark Pimentel, the cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, responds to the scene of a residential structure fire in the 2700 block of Highway 140 in unincorporated Merced County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. According to Battalion Chief Mark Pimentel, the cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star

Local

Merced County family's home goes up in flames

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

January 04, 2018 01:42 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

A family of four was displaced on Thursday after their Merced County home was engulfed in flames, according to CalFire Merced County officials.

The fire was reported at about 11:58 a.m. at 2755 Highway 140 West and was contained by 12:32 p.m., Battalion Chief Mark Pimentel said. Everyone got out of the house safely, he said. A pet dog had some minor burns but will recover.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Pimentel said, but the family said it started while they were cooking. The damage to the home was extensive.

Rosa Tabrez, 42, told the Sun-Star in an interview she was in the home at the time of the fire with one of her daughters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tabrez said she was cooking at the time and when she turned on the stove she saw a cable spark and then flames everywhere. She said cooking oil was also near the stove.

Tabrez said she lived in the house with her husband and two daughters for about five years and are unsure where they are going to go.

Monica Velez:209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Family of four displaced after home catches fire in Merced County 0:55

Family of four displaced after home catches fire in Merced County

Pause
Life-threatening injuries reported in Merced shooting 0:26

Life-threatening injuries reported in Merced shooting

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:52

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 1:02

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:36

Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

  • Family of four displaced after home catches fire in Merced County

    The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, responds to the scene of a residential structure fire in the 2700 block of Highway 140 in unincorporated Merced County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. According to Battalion Chief Mark Pimentel, the cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Family of four displaced after home catches fire in Merced County

View More Video