'Suspicious' dumpster fire reported in Merced, fire officials say

More Videos 1:36 ATV driver runs stop sign, fails to yield to police Pause 0:47 Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County 0:52 Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 1:02 Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:20 Vigil held for 3-year-old Merced girl killed by hit-and-run driver 1:49 Paul Manafort: The rise and fall of President Trump's former campaign chairman 1:56 Senate Russia inquiry has expanded 1:52 National Signing Day 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dumpster fire reported as ‘suspicious,’ fire officials say A dumpster fire reported on Sunday Jan. 7, 2018 in Merced on Olive Avenue was described as “suspicious” by Merced City Fire Department officials. A dumpster fire reported on Sunday Jan. 7, 2018 in Merced on Olive Avenue was described as “suspicious” by Merced City Fire Department officials. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

A dumpster fire reported on Sunday Jan. 7, 2018 in Merced on Olive Avenue was described as “suspicious” by Merced City Fire Department officials. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com