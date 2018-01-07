'Suspicious' dumpster fire reported in Merced, fire officials say

A dumpster fire in Merced Sunday night was described as “suspicious,” according to Merced City Fire Department officials.
A dumpster behind Staples at 20 W Olive Ave. was reported at about 5:50 p.m., Captain Jim Evans said. He said the fire was suspicious because “normally if you have a dumpster fire like this one someone must have started it.”
There wasn’t another component in the area that would have started it, Evans added.
The fire was put out by 6 p.m., Evans said. No injuries were reported.
Never miss a local story.
Around Christmas there was also “a bunch of dumpster fires” around Merced, Evans said. Although, he said, he can’t say whether all dumpster fires are deemed suspicious because some could have been started by a cigarette or burnt charcoal someone threw away.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
Comments