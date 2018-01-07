More Videos

ATV driver runs stop sign, fails to yield to police 1:36

ATV driver runs stop sign, fails to yield to police

Pause
Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County 0:47

Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:52

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 1:02

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Vigil held for 3-year-old Merced girl killed by hit-and-run driver 1:20

Vigil held for 3-year-old Merced girl killed by hit-and-run driver

Paul Manafort: The rise and fall of President Trump's former campaign chairman 1:49

Paul Manafort: The rise and fall of President Trump's former campaign chairman

Senate Russia inquiry has expanded 1:56

Senate Russia inquiry has expanded

National Signing Day 1:52

National Signing Day

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

  • Dumpster fire reported as ‘suspicious,’ fire officials say

    A dumpster fire reported on Sunday Jan. 7, 2018 in Merced on Olive Avenue was described as “suspicious” by Merced City Fire Department officials.

A dumpster fire reported on Sunday Jan. 7, 2018 in Merced on Olive Avenue was described as “suspicious” by Merced City Fire Department officials. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com
A dumpster fire reported on Sunday Jan. 7, 2018 in Merced on Olive Avenue was described as “suspicious” by Merced City Fire Department officials. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

Local

'Suspicious' dumpster fire reported in Merced, fire officials say

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

January 07, 2018 06:51 PM

A dumpster fire in Merced Sunday night was described as “suspicious,” according to Merced City Fire Department officials.

A dumpster behind Staples at 20 W Olive Ave. was reported at about 5:50 p.m., Captain Jim Evans said. He said the fire was suspicious because “normally if you have a dumpster fire like this one someone must have started it.”

There wasn’t another component in the area that would have started it, Evans added.

The fire was put out by 6 p.m., Evans said. No injuries were reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Around Christmas there was also “a bunch of dumpster fires” around Merced, Evans said. Although, he said, he can’t say whether all dumpster fires are deemed suspicious because some could have been started by a cigarette or burnt charcoal someone threw away.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

ATV driver runs stop sign, fails to yield to police 1:36

ATV driver runs stop sign, fails to yield to police

Pause
Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County 0:47

Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:52

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 1:02

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Vigil held for 3-year-old Merced girl killed by hit-and-run driver 1:20

Vigil held for 3-year-old Merced girl killed by hit-and-run driver

Paul Manafort: The rise and fall of President Trump's former campaign chairman 1:49

Paul Manafort: The rise and fall of President Trump's former campaign chairman

Senate Russia inquiry has expanded 1:56

Senate Russia inquiry has expanded

National Signing Day 1:52

National Signing Day

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

  • Dumpster fire reported as ‘suspicious,’ fire officials say

    A dumpster fire reported on Sunday Jan. 7, 2018 in Merced on Olive Avenue was described as “suspicious” by Merced City Fire Department officials.

Dumpster fire reported as ‘suspicious,’ fire officials say

View More Video