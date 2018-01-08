Merced County man injured in fiery rollover crash, CHP says

More Videos 1:16 Truck overturns, catches fire in rural Merced County Pause 1:25 Highway in Merced County still shut down after crash this morning 0:29 Dumpster fire reported as ‘suspicious,’ fire officials say 1:36 ATV driver runs stop sign, fails to yield to police 0:50 Take a look at Sacramento's rain as a major winter storm rolls in 1:02 Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 0:52 Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:36 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:52 Woman dies in fatal Merced County crash 1:28 Merced County marijuana ordinance may result in increased costs for medicinal users Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Truck overturns, catches fire in rural Merced County A truck overturned and caught fire on Turlock Road near Dry Creek Road in northern Merced County on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, according to the California Highway Patrol. A truck overturned and caught fire on Turlock Road near Dry Creek Road in northern Merced County on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, according to the California Highway Patrol. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

A truck overturned and caught fire on Turlock Road near Dry Creek Road in northern Merced County on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, according to the California Highway Patrol. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com