    A truck overturned and caught fire on Turlock Road near Dry Creek Road in northern Merced County on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A truck overturned and caught fire on Turlock Road near Dry Creek Road in northern Merced County on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, according to the California Highway Patrol. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com
A truck overturned and caught fire on Turlock Road near Dry Creek Road in northern Merced County on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, according to the California Highway Patrol. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

Local

Merced County man injured in fiery rollover crash, CHP says

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

January 08, 2018 05:28 PM

A 69-year-old Hilmar man was injured after he allowed the truck he was driving to overturn in rural Merced County on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Larry Peterson was driving southeast on Turlock Road in a 1999 International tri-axle truck around 2:45 p.m. when he allowed the truck drift off the road, according to Officer Moises Onsurez.

The driver overcorrected, turning left across both lanes of the road near Dry Creek Road, CHP said. The truck overturned and hit a power pole.

When first responders arrived, Peterson had gotten out of the truck but the cab was "fully engulfed" in flames, Onsurez said. Peterson was not wearing a seat belt, CHP said.

Firefighters with Calfire put out the flames. The man was taken by ambulance with minor lacerations to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, CHP said.

    A truck overturned and caught fire on Turlock Road near Dry Creek Road in northern Merced County on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, according to the California Highway Patrol.

