    Rescue crews respond to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 140 near North Hayden Road just outside Planada, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. According to CHP Sgt. Steven Lewis, at this time the injuries appear to be minor and drugs or alcohol do not seem to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Local

Major injuries averted in 3-car collision east of Planada

By Vikaas Shanker

January 12, 2018 08:02 PM

A three-car collision on Highway 140, including a head-on sideswipe, resulted in minor injuries Friday east of Planada, according to California Highway Patrol.

First responders were dispatched to Highway 140, about a mile east of North Cunningham Road, at about 5:45 p.m. to reports of a three-vehicle collision with injuries, CHP Merced Officer Steven Lewis said.

Lewis said initial reports indicate a vehicle driven by an Atwater resident traveling west drifted over the broken yellow lane line and side-swiped a vehicle driven by a Merced resident traveling east.

The cars spun out and the eastbound vehicle collided with another vehicle traveling behind it that was driven by a San Francisco resident, Lewis said.

Injuries appeared minor, but Lewis said paramedics were still assessing the extent of injuries Friday evening.

Traffic on Highway 140 was reduced to one-lane until about 7:30 p.m.

