Traffic moves slowly along Highway 99 through Modesto, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Traffic moves slowly along Highway 99 through Modesto, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
Traffic moves slowly along Highway 99 through Modesto, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Local

Road work scheduled on Highway 99 next week. Drivers can expect delays

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

March 16, 2018 03:35 PM

A lane on Highway 99 south will be closed next week for repaving, according to California Highway Patrol.

The right lane and right shoulder from the Turlock rest area to Golden State Boulevard in Delhi will be closed Monday through Thursday, CHP said in a news release. The lane will be closed everyday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers can expect 10 minute delays, CHP said, and alternate routes should be taken when possible.

"For the safety of workers and other motorists, please slow for the cone zone," the statement said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This project will replace the two outside lanes and shoulder on both northbound and southbound Highway 99, from just north of the Bradbury Road over crossing in Delhi to just north of the Merced and Stanislaus County line in Turlock.

The road work being done could change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment or materials and construction related issues, according to CHP.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Merced County students hold gun control demonstration

View More Video