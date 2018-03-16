Road work scheduled on Highway 99 next week. Drivers can expect delays

A lane on Highway 99 south will be closed next week for repaving, according to California Highway Patrol.
The right lane and right shoulder from the Turlock rest area to Golden State Boulevard in Delhi will be closed Monday through Thursday, CHP said in a news release. The lane will be closed everyday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Drivers can expect 10 minute delays, CHP said, and alternate routes should be taken when possible.
"For the safety of workers and other motorists, please slow for the cone zone," the statement said.
This project will replace the two outside lanes and shoulder on both northbound and southbound Highway 99, from just north of the Bradbury Road over crossing in Delhi to just north of the Merced and Stanislaus County line in Turlock.
The road work being done could change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment or materials and construction related issues, according to CHP.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
