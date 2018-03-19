Los Banos woman injured in collision

A 25-year-old woman from Los Banos was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries on Monday morning after a vehicle collision, California Highway Patrol reported.
Maria Mendoza was driving a Chrysler 200 westbound on Volta Road at about 7:42 a.m. four miles outside of Los Banos, Officer Shannon Stiers said. She was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 152 and Volta Road "she pulled out thinking traffic was clear."
Mendoza's vehicle was struck by a Jeep Patriot traveling west on Highway 152, Stiers said, driven by 25-year-old Sheryl Faulds, of Los Banos.
Faulds was not injured, police said.
Mendoza was transported to Los Banos Memorial Hospital for shoulder and chest injuries.
