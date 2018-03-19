Merced Sun-Star file photo
Merced Sun-Star file photo

Local

Los Banos woman injured in collision

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

March 19, 2018 11:00 AM

A 25-year-old woman from Los Banos was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries on Monday morning after a vehicle collision, California Highway Patrol reported.

Maria Mendoza was driving a Chrysler 200 westbound on Volta Road at about 7:42 a.m. four miles outside of Los Banos, Officer Shannon Stiers said. She was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 152 and Volta Road "she pulled out thinking traffic was clear."

Mendoza's vehicle was struck by a Jeep Patriot traveling west on Highway 152, Stiers said, driven by 25-year-old Sheryl Faulds, of Los Banos.

Faulds was not injured, police said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mendoza was transported to Los Banos Memorial Hospital for shoulder and chest injuries.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Merced High School hosts unified basketball exhibition game

View More Video