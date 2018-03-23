Merced County bridges, highways closed because mudslides, flooding

Various highways and bridges in Merced and Mariposa counties were shut down on Thursday because of flooding and mudslides, California Highway Patrol reported.
Caltrans recently shut down N Cunningham Road on Highway 140 to Yaqui Gulch Rd, which is about a 20 mile stretch, Officer Eric Zuniga said.
“Water flow is too fast and the bridge may give way,” Zuniga told the Sun-Star in a phone interview. “A bunch of roads are washing out.”
Bagby Bridge on Highway 49 is closed, Zuniga added, as well as Miles Creek. Chafe Ranch in Mariposa County is also flooding.
There’s been a lot of flooding and mudslides in the area because of the wildfires last year.
“There’s nothing that holds up the mud because there's no roots and everything got destroyed, Zuniga said. “I suggest avoid going up to mountain in that area if avoidable.
