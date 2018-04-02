Merced Sun-Star file photo
Motorcyclist suffers major head injuries in crash in Merced County

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

April 02, 2018 05:47 PM

A 20-year-old on a motorcycle suffered major head injuries Monday after crashing into a truck in Merced County, according to California Highway Patrol.

Eric Scott, 60, was driving a 2014 Freightliner PG&E truck south on Highway 59 at about 3:15 p.m., Officer Eric Zuniga said. He was hauling a utility trailer and stopped on the highway to make a left onto Mission Avenue.

Several cars were stopped behind the truck, Zuniga said, when 20-year-old Joseph Abfalter, of Brentwood, drove his 2004 Suzuki motorcycle into the right shoulder and crashed into Scott as he was making the turn.

Abfalter was transported to Doctors Hospital in Modesto, according to Zuniga

Officers described his injuries as major but not life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Witnesses said Abfalter was going 40 to 50 mph, Zuniga said. He was wearing a helmet.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

