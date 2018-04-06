Weather experts roll back rainfall predictions for Merced County

Saturday's rainfall in Merced County is expected to be heavy, but officials don't anticipate any major problems.
The heaviest rain will fall between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday, National Weather Service Hanford Meteorologist Jim Dudley said.
The City of Merced will likely get between four-tenths to half an inch of rain in that period, Dudley said.
"By tomorrow afternoon, the rain will be pretty much over," he said.
The rainfall started Friday morning in Merced County. But city and county officials have reported no major flooding or road issues.
"We're monitoring and keeping an eye on the levels of the creeks," City of Merced spokesman Mike Conway said.
Bear Creek's water level is expected to reach a high of 6.3 feet by 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center. That is well below the creek's flood stage of 23 feet.
"The biggest thing is for residents to drive carefully," Conway said.
Los Banos Fire Chief Mason Hurley said the city and surrounding areas are in good shape.
"There's no real major concern," Hurley said. "There will be some (surface issues), but our system controls it pretty well."
Other areas in Merced County also haven't seen major issues from the rain on Friday, county spokesman Mike North said.
La Grange Road and Waltz Road, from Bear Creek to the end of the road, continue to be closed due to the March 22 storm.
Yosemite National Park closed at 5 p.m. Friday as officials expect "significant impacts" from the storm, according to a news release.
That includes campgrounds and visitor lodging. Reservations for Friday evening and Saturday have been canceled, the release states.
The NWS has issued a flood watch for the foothills in Mariposa, Madera and Fresno counties from 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday morning.
Park authorities will determine a reopen date for Yosemite after assessing the impact of the storm when it passes, according to the release.
Dudley said temperatures that have hovered in the mid-60s are expected to reach 82 degrees on Monday.
There is a slight chance of more rain on Tuesday, Dudley said. But another storm system is expected to bring precipitation on Wednesday night or Thursday.
Comments