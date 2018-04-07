No major rain flooding in Merced County, but Yosemite's rushing waterfalls draw awe

Cooler temperatures and cloudy skies that brought less than an inch of rain to the Merced County area Saturday are expected to give way to sunshine and almost 80-degree weather Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
But come Wednesday night, another storm system is expected to move into the area, NWS Hanford Meteorologist Chris Mattarochia said.
"It is somewhat unusual to have a couple rainfall events (in April)," Mattarochia said.
Earlier this week, meteorologists were predicting that up to 1.5 inches in Merced County over the weekend. But totals after Saturday morning's showers ranged from 0.64 to 0.83 inches, Mattarochia said.
Cities in Merced County prepared for the storm, but other than light flooding on some roads, no major issues were reported either in the county or Merced's city limits, officials said.
However, Yosemite National Park received much more precipitation, leading authorities to close the park Friday evening.
Portions of the main roads through Yosemite Valley — Northside, Southside and Sentinel drives — flooded with two to four feet of water. Housekeeping Camp, Cooks Meadow, Swinging Bridge, and some campsites in Lower and North Pines campgrounds also were flooded.
Mattarochia said water had breached the 10-foot flood stage and 12.5-foot moderate flood stage levels of the Merced River at the Pohono Bridge Saturday.
Weather experts don't expect the Merced River's flood levels to reach above 14.7 feet, Mattarochia said. Park officials said the river would need to reach about 20 feet to cause significant damages to roads and buildings.
Hundreds of streams were pouring down granite walls in Yosemite Valley. Many of the small waterfalls don't have names.
“There’s just water pouring out of every little crevasse,” said Jamie Richards, a Yosemite National Park spokeswoman. “We are seeing hundreds of ephemeral falls … and we are only seeing water flowing through those areas because there’s such a great volume of water coming down from the high country and dropping into Yosemite Valley.”
Dakota Snider, an interpretive naturalist with Yosemite Hospitality, a subsidiary of park concessionaire Aramark, was among a small group of people outside admiring Yosemite Falls during the storm.
"It's a super-super-powerful feeling being in Yosemite with this much water around you," Snider said. "You can hear the rumble of water on a usual day but really, this is just something else."
