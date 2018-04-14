Motorcyclist injured after collision with ambulance in Merced, police say

SHARE COPY LINK A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries to his arm after he collided with an ambulance in Merced, according to police. He was transported by ambulance to a Modesto area hospital with injuries to his arm. No one in the ambulance was injured. Vikaas Shanker

