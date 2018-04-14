Motorcyclist injured after collision with ambulance in Merced, police say

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries to his arm after he collided with an ambulance in Merced, according to police.
The ambulance was responding to a medical call at about 7:45 p.m. when it was driving north on V Street through the 14th Street intersection, Merced Police Sgt. Eddie Drum said.
As it was crossing the intersection, a motorcycle driving west on 14th Street collided with the side of the ambulance, Drum said, adding that the male motorcyclist was transported with "serious" injuries to his arm by another ambulance to a Modesto area hospital.
No one in the ambulance involved in the collision reported injuries, Drum said.
The motorcyclist's identity wasn't available Saturday night, police said. And it wasn't immediately known whether the ambulance had its emergency lights and sirens on, or whether the ambulance or motorcycle had a red light.
