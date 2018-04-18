Minor injuries reported after minivan runs stop sign in Merced County, CHP says

Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday between Merced and Planada, according to California Highway Patrol.
CHP Merced officers responded to calls of a traffic collision at the intersection of Highway 140 and Arboleda Road, Officer Jeremy Carabajal said. They arrived to a scene involving a Chrysler minivan and an overturned Chevrolet Tahoe.
One of the six occupants in the minivan was taken with minor injuries to a Modesto-area hospital, and both occupants in the Tahoe were transported to Mercy Medical Center in Merced with minor injuries, Carabajal said.
The driver of the minivan told authorities that he was traveling about 40 mph west on Highway 140 approaching Arboleda Road when he failed to see a four-way stop sign, Carabajal said.
The minivan reportedly slammed into the passenger side of the Tahoe, which was crossing the intersection on Arboleda Road after stopping at the four-way stop limit line.
