Planada Elementary flood damage may reach $1 million. But there's a 'silver lining'

Planada Elementary School staff opened the doors to classrooms and the library of the school on March 23 and saw 5 to 7 inches of water rush out, officials said.
The devastating storm the day before that led to widespread destruction in Merced and Mariposa counties had caused the nearby Miles Creek to overflow and flooded the northern part of the school and library.
Four classrooms for about 100 fifth graders were relocated to overflow spaces in the school, which is in the process of repairing damages and losses that could reach $1 million, said Jose Gonzalez, superintendent of the Planada Elementary School District.
Total losses include "irreplaceable" books, teachers' personal belongings, school resource materials and shelves and furniture.
But Gonzalez and others said the support the school has received from outside organizations has been tremendous, a "silver lining."
That includes the 400 books collected by third graders at a Salida Elementary School, as well as the nearly 2,000 books donated by the Fresno-based "Reading Heart" organization to students and the library.
"We are exhausting all resources to make sure facilities are restored to good order," Gonzalez said. "The outpouring of support from colleagues and organizations has been extremely uplifting."
The donations are a welcome sign in the face of the financial burden of the cleanup.
Gonzalez said the flood damage to the school was not covered through the Central Valley Regional Insurance Group, an insurance pool of 31 school districts.
Susan Adams, executive director of the insurance group, said it hasn't provided flood insurance to its members since the 1980s. But it will soon give that option to individual school districts, a decision made well before the March 22 storm.
The absence of flood insurance means the district is relying on Gov. Jerry Brown to sign an emergency declaration for Merced County to make it easier to gain reimbursements. It's also looking at other options.
Otherwise, the school will need to dip into its financial reserves.
"We're thankful we set aside funds for reserve," Gonzalez said. "We're going to be able to absorb the initial cost."
Replenishing a depleted reserve could take anywhere from 16 months to five years, he said.
"We're just thankful about the outpouring of support, moral support, manpower to quickly turn this unfortunate event into a situation where the organizations and community come together."
