Merced, Atwater communities combine for this year's Relay For Life

The first Relay for Life held in the Merced area 21 years ago was a joint effort by organizers in Merced and Atwater. But the two communities later split apart for the annual event.
On Saturday, Merced and Atwater cancer survivors and their supporters joined once again for the wide-ranging fundraising event, said Jes Wade, community development manager for the American Cancer Society's local Relay For Life, which was held at El Capitan High School.
"That's really awesome that we've had the two communities doing their own thing," Wade said. "Now we're back together."
The merger was embodied in the fundraiser's theme, "Two Communities, One Cure."
The reverent survivors' and caregivers' laps followed an opening ceremony Saturday morning. Also throughout the day were several themed laps, such as the "Super Hero Lap" and "Bra Lap."
Later in the evening was the fundraiser's Luminaria ceremony, in which family and friends wrote names of cancer-stricken individuals on illuminated bags that formed a perimeter around the El Capitan track.
The Relay For Life is the signature fundraising event for the American Cancer Society, Wade said, adding the goal is to "attack cancer from all angles." The fundraising goal for this year's event is a year-end goal of $100,000 by the end of August.
"We're hoping to knock out a really big chunk today," Wade said. As of Saturday afternoon, the Relay For LIfe Merced-Atwater has raised more than $48,000, according to the organization's fundraising website.
Comments