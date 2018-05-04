How did this 88-year-old Merced woman disappear - again - from her care facility?

New questions emerged Friday as the search continued for an 88-year-old Merced woman who apparently walked away from her senior-care facility a day earlier.
Beverly Flores was reported missing at 4:11 p.m. Thursday from Hy-Lond Health Care Center on M Street in Merced, according to police. Officers were told staff noticed she was missing some time around 3:30 p.m.
"We're very concerned and dedicating all available resources to the search," Capt. Bimley West said Friday. "There are a lot of unanswered questions as this time."
West described "deep concerns" with the disappearance and said detectives are working to develop "better and more specific information."
West noted Flores has walked away from the facility at least once before and was reported missing.
"This is not the first time this has happened," he said.
Police don't know which direction Flores took when she left the facility because, according to West, there are no cameras outside the facility. West also said Flores was supposed to have some type of electronic-monitoring bracelet that sounded an alarm when she walked out the door.
"Who checked that alarm? When did they check it," West said. "We're looking into that as part of this investigation."
West said police also want to know whether those monitors are "personalized to individual residents or whether they just sound an alarm."
An administrator with Hy-Lond did not immediately respond to a telephone message Friday morning seeking comment.
West stopped short of calling the disappearance suspicious, saying it was too early in the investigation to make that determination.
Police have multiple drones flying over creeks and other areas north and south of the facility, as well as numerous officers and detectives involved in the search.
Flores was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants. She may be carrying a bag with polka dots. Police described her as a white female, about 5 foot 4 inches and 140 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Merced police at 209-385-6905.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
