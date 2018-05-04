Missing elderly woman in Merced found safe, police say

An 88-year-old Merced woman who apparently walked away from a senior-care facility Thursday has been found, according to Merced Police.
Police were alerted that Beverly Flores was located in the area of Bancroft Drive and Arrow Wood Drive shortly after noon, Capt. Bimley West said. That location is about 2.5 miles north of Hy-Lond Health Care Center, where she was a resident.
"She is OK," West said, adding that Flores had been carrying the bag that she left with.
Investigators were interviewing Flores to investigate what happened, West said. She will be taken to a hospital as a precaution.
This story will be updated.
