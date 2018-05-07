Marijuana grow discovered at scene of house fire in Merced, firefighters confirm

A marijuana grow was found over the weekend after firefighters extinguished a small blaze at a home on the southeastern outskirts of Merced, authorities confirmed Monday.
Fire Deputy Chief Billy Alcorn said the cause of the fire reported around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Brimmer Road was believed to be electrical. He said investigators are working to determine exactly how it started and whether the marijuana garden may have played any role in the blaze.
A damage estimate was not available.
Firefighters said the fire started near the back of the house spread up a wall and went into the home's attic.
Nobody was home when flames broke out and no injuries were reported.
The Merced Police Department has been involved in the investigation.
Comments