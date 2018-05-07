Marijuana grow discovered at scene of house fire in Merced, firefighters confirm

SHARE COPY LINK Nobody was in a house at 456 Brimmer Road when it caught fire at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5, 2018, Merced Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Franklin said. The cause of the fire was under investigation Saturday night. Vikaas Shanker

Nobody was in a house at 456 Brimmer Road when it caught fire at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5, 2018, Merced Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Franklin said. The cause of the fire was under investigation Saturday night. Vikaas Shanker