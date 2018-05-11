Motorcyclist sustains major injuries after collision in rural Merced County

A 30-year-old man suffered major injuries after he was thrown from his motorcycle following a collision in Merced County, according to California Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 2016 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck, identified as 34-year-old Everardo Garcia Hernandez, was traveling east on Olive Avenue between Livingston and Winton at about 4:10 p.m. Friday when he stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with Cressey Way, CHP Merced Officer Eric Zuniga said.
During that time, the rider of a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle ridden, identified by a family member as 30-year-old Rad Ashlock, was traveling south on Cressey Way, which doesn't have a stop at the intersection, Zuniga said.
As the motorcycle was crossing the intersection, the driver of the pickup truck attempted to look for traffic but ended up pulling out in front of the motorcycle, leading to a collision, Zuniga said.
The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained major injuries, Zuniga said, noting that the rider was wearing a helmet. He was airlifted to Doctor's Medical Center in Modesto.
The cities of residence for both drivers wasn't clear Friday night.
No one was arrested or cited, Zuniga said, adding that neither drugs or alcohol appear to have been a factor. The collision remained under investigation Friday.
"There are a lot more motorcycles in the summertime, a lot more people on bikes (and pedestrians)," Zuniga said. "It's important for motorists to pay attention."
This story was edited to correct the spelling of the motorcyclist's name provided by CHP.
