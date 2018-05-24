Woman in wheelchair dies after being struck by car in Merced, police say

A 62-year-old woman died Thursday, about a day after she was struck by a car in Merced while crossing a street in a wheelchair, a Merced Police Department official said.
The woman, whose name has not been released pending notification of her family, was crossing College Avenue near West Olive Avenue shortly before 9:12 p.m. Wednesday when she was struck by a 2006 Nissan Maxima, Capt. Bimley West said.
The driver of the Nissan, 34-year-old Benjamin Lopez, remained on scene and spoke with investigators, West said.
Police said the woman was "unconscious but breathing" when officers arrived on scene. She was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto where she later died from her injuries, police said.
Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash. There are no crosswalks on College Avenue.
Police described Lopez, as "cooperating fully with investigators."
West said an autopsy is expected to be conducted in Merced in the coming days.
The Police Department's traffic unit is investigating the cause of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Dan Dabney or Officer Craig McKeeman at 209-388-7752 or 209-385-4725.
Comments