Three people killed in crash outside Merced

Three people were killed Tuesday morning in a head-on crash on the eastern outskirts of Merced, authorities have confirmed.
The crash was reported at 9:34 a.m. on East Yosemite Avenue, just east of Kibby Road.
The driver of a Nissan Sentra was heading west toward Merced and apparently was trying to pass two vehicles when he entered the eastbound lane of traffic and slammed head-on into an oncoming Honda sedan, said Officer Eric Zuniga of the California Highway Patrol.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Another male, a passenger in the Nissan was rushed to an area hospital but died a short time later.
The driver of the Nissan was described as a 40-year-old Atwater man. The driver of the Honda was said to be a 46-year-old Merced man. Their names are being withheld until their families have been notified by law enforcement.
A fourth victim was described as a female approximately 70 years old. She was flown to a regional hospital with major injuries.
