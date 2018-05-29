Three people were killed Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in a head-on crash on the eastern outskirts of Merced, authorities have confirmed. Rob Parsons/Merced Sun-Star
Three people killed in crash outside Merced

By Rob Parsons

May 29, 2018 11:38 AM

Three people were killed Tuesday morning in a head-on crash on the eastern outskirts of Merced, authorities have confirmed.

The crash was reported at 9:34 a.m. on East Yosemite Avenue, just east of Kibby Road.

The driver of a Nissan Sentra was heading west toward Merced and apparently was trying to pass two vehicles when he entered the eastbound lane of traffic and slammed head-on into an oncoming Honda sedan, said Officer Eric Zuniga of the California Highway Patrol.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Another male, a passenger in the Nissan was rushed to an area hospital but died a short time later.

The driver of the Nissan was described as a 40-year-old Atwater man. The driver of the Honda was said to be a 46-year-old Merced man. Their names are being withheld until their families have been notified by law enforcement.

A fourth victim was described as a female approximately 70 years old. She was flown to a regional hospital with major injuries.

