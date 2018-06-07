This nonprofit was just honored by the state for helping youth in Merced County

From left, CASA of Merced County Executive Director Cathie Lancaster, Former Board President Bette Woolstenhulme and Founding President Nancy Young-Berman pose with Assemblymember Adam Gray during California Nonprofit day on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Sacramento. CASA of Merced County was honored as the 2018 California Nonprofit of the Year from Gray's district. Courtesy Office of Assemblymember Adam Gray