Atwater woman suffers major injuries in rollover crash south of Merced

A 44-year-old Atwater woman suffered major injuries in a rollover crash at about 7 p.m. Thursday, June 7, 2018, on Highway 59, south of Merced, according to California Highway Patrol.
Kris Patricia Villa was reportedly driving south while trying to navigate a turn in the highway south of Sandy Mush Road when she veered off the right side of the roadway, overturning the car, CHP Merced Officer Eric Zuniga said.
Villa, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was airlifted to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto for treatment of unspecified major injuries, Zuniga said. The injuries didn't appear to be life threatening, according to CHP.
Alcohol and drugs don't appear to be factors in the crash, Zuniga said. The crash remained under investigation Thursday night.
