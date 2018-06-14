Merced police release update on fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Catheys Valley man

The investigation continued Thursday into the fatal hit-and-run crash last month in Merced that claimed the life of a 68-year-old Catheys Valley man.
Police Lt. Jay Struble said investigators have made progress in the case but need more time to determine exactly what happened and whether any charges may be filed in connection with the death of Joe Lang.
"We've spoken with the possible driver in the case and the investigations team has collected some possible evidence from the car," Struble said Thursday. "We're waiting for the lab results of that forensic analysis."
Struble said lab results typically take between four and six weeks but said a solid timetable was not available.
Lang was struck by a vehicle and killed around 2 a.m. May 13 in the area of Buena Vista Drive and R Street in Merced. The driver, whose name has not been released, left the scene before police arrived, officers have said.
Police have said the officers won't release the identity of the man investigators believe may have been driving at the time of the crash until more evidence is confirmed.
Struble confirmed no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.
Police previously said the driver may have provided investigators with a reason for why he left the scene of the crash. Struble on Thursday said it was too early in the investigation to elaborate.
"Officers did speak with the possible driver but he since has retained (a lawyer)," Struble said.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Craig McKeeman at 209-388-7752.
