Tractor-trailer overturns on Highway 99 in Merced. Gravel spill shuts down traffic

A tractor-trailer hauling gravel overturned Monday afternoon on the on-ramp of southbound Highway 99 in Merced, spilling gravel onto the roadway, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The driver, 70-year-old Daniel Souza of Merced, was trapped in the 2016 Peterbilt for a short time before he was freed by emergency responders. Souza suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries. He was flown to a Modesto hospital as a precaution, Officer Eric Zuniga said.
Investigators said Souza was traveling on West 16th Street entering the highway at about 25 to 30 mph when his truck overturned, landing on the driver's side of the cab. Gravel spilled onto the roadway, blocking traffic to the highway. A small diesel fuel spill quickly was contained, Zuniga said.
"It's not a hazmat situation, gravel spilled," Zuniga said.
Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the collision. Traffic was expected to be shut down for several hours. Zuniga said crews expect to reopen the road around 4:30 p.m.
"People definitely need to avoid the area, find an alternate route," Zuniga said.
