Atwater police seize guns after high-speed chase with stolen car, officers say

Officers found guns in a vehicle after its occupants led them on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash, according to Atwater Police.
Atwater officers were conducting a neighborhood check around Determine Drive at about 3:30 a.m. Monday when they saw a suspicious white Honda Civic in the area, a news release states. The officers followed the car onto Santa Fe Avenue.
A registration check on the license plate revealed the vehicle was reported stolen, according to the release. The officers attempted to stop the Honda with lights and sirens but the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Brayan Diaz, didn't yield, according to police.
The pursuit continued back into Atwater on Avenue Two at high speeds as the Honda ran several stop signs and signal lights, the release states. It turned west on Juniper Avenue and continued until the driver reportedly lost control and the car collided with a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Winton Way.
Seven occupants in the crashed Honda were taken into custody by police, according to the release. Five of the occupants, including Diaz, were transported to out-of-area hospitals for unspecified, non-life threatening injuries, while two were released at the scene.
Officers found an AK-47 "assault rifle" and an AR-15 rifle on the front seat, the release states. They also found a pellet gun.
No one was arrested Monday, Atwater Officer Anthony Cardoza said, due to staffing issues and the various hospitals the injured occupants were at. The police department filed a criminal report that will be forwarded to the Merced County District's Attorney's Office for potential prosecution.
