State Bar urges suspension of former Merced County judge

A former Merced County Superior Court judge who stepped down last year amid allegations of ethical violations may have his law license suspended for two years for failing to disclose financial payments he received while on the bench.
The State Bar Court of California recommended a two-year suspension for Marc A. Garcia. The suspension won’t become official until it’s ratified by the California Supreme Court.
Garcia, 48, could appeal the recommendation – but, in an interview Friday, he said he had “no interest” in seeking an appeal, adding that he fully expects the Supreme Court will sign off on the suspension.
“The fact is I forced someone else to try and determine what my intentions were. I put myself in a position that I never should have put myself in,” Garcia said.
Garcia has been working in an administrative role as a chief operating officer of an agribusiness in Merced County. He did not identify his employer.
Garcia made history in 2007 as the youngest person and first Latino appointed to the Merced County bench. He stepped down in April 2015 after reaching an agreement with the California Commission on Judicial Performance.
The former judge admitted failing to disclose payments he received from his former law partners at Merced Defense Associates after he was appointed to the Merced County bench. He also acknowledged failing to disqualify himself or disclose the payments, which totaled $250,000, when MDA attorneys appeared in his courtroom between 2009 and 2012.
The State Bar Court determined that Garcia “willfully failed to disclose” the income he received from attorney Tom Pfeiff on six Statement of Economic Interest forms and that he “knew or was grossly negligent in not knowing” those statements were false.
The veteran attorney was formerly a partner in a law firm with Pfeiff and attorney Cindy Morse, who is the wife of District Attorney Larry Morse II. Together, Pfeiff and Garcia handled criminal defense cases for indigent defendants in Merced County whenever a conflict of interest prevented the county Public Defender’s Office from representing someone. Cindy Morse works in family law and does not handle criminal cases.
Garcia in 2004 left the firm and opened his own practice, but he and Pfeiff continued to operate the indigent defense program as a joint business venture until 2007, when Garcia was named to the bench.
After the appointment, Pfeiff bought out Garcia, making monthly payments from 2008 to 2012 totaling $250,000, according to findings presented by the Commission on Judicial Performance.
In 2009, Garcia was assigned to the Merced County court’s criminal department, while he continued to receive the undisclosed payments, the State Bar Court said.
“MDA attorneys, including Pfeiff, appeared regularly in (Garcia’s) courtroom,” the bar court said, adding that Pfeiff appeared before Garcia “at least monthly.”
The State Bar Court said Garcia “never disclosed to anyone that he was receiving these monthly checks from Morse and Pfeiff” and said Garcia “mistakenly formed the belief that he did not have to disclose the monthly payments received from Pfeiff or disqualify himself if Pfeiff ever appeared before him.”
The State Bar Court also noted that, in August 2011, after a judicial secretary opened an envelope addressed to Garcia containing one of the payment checks, Garcia spoke with Judge Donald Proietti.
“Judge Proietti and (Garcia) also discussed the issue of disqualification and financial entanglements with former law firms,” the State Bar Court said, adding they found Proietti’s testimony to be “highly credible,” while also finding Garcia’s testimony regarding the payments “lacked credibility.”
“At a minimum, this conversation with Judge Proietti should have prompted (Garcia) to further research this issue. Instead, (Garcia) took no action,” the State Bar Court said.
Garcia consistently has argued that failing to disclose those payments was simply a mistake and that he continuously operated in good faith. Garcia has said he never intended to conceal the money, saying that while he didn’t disclose the payments on Fair Political Practices forms, he did report the income to the IRS.
The State Bar Court noted IRS forms are not public records and said the argument was not credible.
Garcia, the bar court said, “received the money in sealed envelopes delivered to the court with only (his) name on them. (He) strictly forbade anyone else from opening his mail. And despite frequent appearances before him, (Garcia) never disclosed in open court that he was receiving payments from Pfeiff and MDA.”
Pfeiff declined to comment on the matter Friday and referred questions to a statement he released last year to the Sun-Star. “Whatever issue has arisen with regard to the money received by Judge Garcia pursuant to the dissolution of our joint venture has nothing to do with MDA and is entirely between Judge Garcia and the Commission on Judicial Performance,” Pfeiff said in the statement.
Garcia, for his part, said he was at peace with the matter and looking forward to putting it behind him.
He said he hasn’t decided whether he’ll maintain his law license after the suspension or ever practice law again.
“I’m very fortunate to have a choice and I’m very happy where I’m at now, fortunate to be in a place that I love,” Garcia said.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
Comments