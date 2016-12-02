2 pedestrian deaths under investigation in Merced County

In less than an hour, two separate incidents Thursday evening left two pedestrians dead and investigators searching for answers.
Investigators on Friday were searching for the driver of a pickup truck in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Winton. Officers with the California Highway Patrol also were looking for information about a second collision that involved a woman who apparently had been lying on the roadway “face down and motionless” before the crash on the outskirts of Merced
In the first incident on Winton Way, a man in his 40s was struck around 5:15 p.m. Thursday by a pickup truck that left the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Emergency responders tried without success to resuscitate the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of his family.
Investigators were searching for the driver of the pickup truck, but no descriptions of the vehicle or driver have been released.
Around 6 p.m. Thursday, a 21-year-old woman was struck by a 2000 Toyota Scion in the area of Ashby and Trindade Roads, west of the Beachwood/Franklin area on the outskirts of Merced, CHP Officer Moises Onsurez said.
The woman was identified Friday by the Merced County Coroner’s Office as Erica Nava-Pimentel of Merced.
Two witnesses told investigators they’d seen the woman, who was wearing dark-colored clothing, lying “face down and motionless” on the eastbound traffic lane of Ashby Road, Onsurez said.
The witnesses tried to flag down motorists, but the driver of the Scion did not see them or the woman in the road. “The driver of the Scion hit her without knowing she was in the road,” Onsurez told the Sun-Star.
The driver, a 30-year-old Merced man whose name has not been released, was not injured. Nava-Pimentel was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding either crash is asked to contact the Merced-area CHP at 209-356-2936.
