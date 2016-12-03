LAPD officers run through Merced County to raise awareness

Two Los Angeles police officers running across the state for their fallen brothers and sisters in blue traveled through downtown Merced and Atwater Saturday morning.
A line of police and fire vehicles followed LAPD officers Joe Cirrito and Kristina Tudor as the officers continued their Project Endure run west on Main Street and 16th Street in Merced before heading up Ashby Road and Commerce Avenue through Atwater.
Officers from local police agencies and correctional facilities joined them on the run.
“It’s a very proud moment,” said Atwater Correctional Officer J. Brown, who ran with Cirrito and Tudor in Atwater along with two other officers from the prison.
Project Endure is a volunteer project by nonprofit Bluecoat Music, Inc., which is dedicated to raising awareness about fallen officers, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the safety costs associated with the run. As of Saturday, the page had collected $18,400 towards its goal of $25,000.
Cirrito and Tudor are dedicating their run and fundraising for police who have fallen in the line of duty. Funds raised are being donated to a group called Concerns of Police Survivors and the Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation.
The officers and their support crew stayed overnight in Merced at the Holiday Inn Express, where they were hosted by the Merced Police Officers’ Association and the Merced Sergeants’ Association, two of unions representing city police officers.
“They’d been staying in a mobile unit that’s been traveling with them and we all wanted to help them out with a nice, warm place to stay over in Merced before they headed out again at 5 a.m.,” said Joe Deliman, a city police detective and treasurer of the MPOA.
The officers were met at the county line by an escort from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, and later received escorts from the Merced Police Department, Atwater Police Department, the Livingston Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.
“My hats off to those officers for bringing awareness to a part of society — law enforcement — that’s being targeted and I know it means something strong to them as it does to us,” Sheriff Vern Warnke said.
Warnke noted his office nearly lost a deputy in September when Deputy Alex Barba was shot by a man in Delhi. Barba is recovering from his wounds and the gunman was killed, but other agencies, Warnke noted, have been less fortunate.
Stanislaus Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Wallace was killed in the line of duty last month in Hughson.
Merced city police officers are not strangers to tragedy either. Honoring the memory of Officer Stephan Gray, who was shot and killed in 2004, is an important tradition in the community and the day of his death is marked each year outside the department.
“There are no words to express the meaning this has and the importance of it with all of the things that are going on today, for these officers to step up and bring awareness, it’s tremendous,” Deliman said. “I think agencies up and down the state will be stepping up to help them because we all know how much it means.”
As the two officers passed through Merced, onlookers cheered them on.
“We’re here to pay our respects,” said Merced resident Destiny Carter, who was waiting with Atwater resident Elizabeth Todd at the corner of Ashby Road and Franklin Road.
They knew about Project Endure and happened to drive by when they saw the line of police vehicles.
“We just want to thank them for their service,” Todd said.
Cirrito and Tudor, who started their run Nov. 27, are running in their full Class-A uniforms and are expected to arrive at their final destination in Sacramento on Thursday.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments