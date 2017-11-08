Here’s what’s happening for Veterans Day weekend around Merced County

Celebrations in Merced County
Central California Band Review
The Golden Valley Band Boosters will host The 58th Annual Central California Band Review honoring our Veterans through Music to benefit the Golden Valley Cardinal Regime starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at 2121 Child's Ave. For more information, 209-756-2238.
Veterans Memorial Bridge Ceremony
The City of Merced will host a dedication ceremony for the Veterans Memorial Bridge at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at the bridge on M Street and Bear Creek.
The bridge repair work was part of a $2.7 million project. The M Street repairs stretched over the last seven months and traffic was reduced to two lanes during construction. Local veterans will raise U.S. flags over the bridge for the first time as part of the ceremony. The ceremony will include the unveiling of the new street signs that will honor local veterans who died in service to their country.
People attending the event are asked to park along 25th Street or in Applegate Park.
A Veterans Day Parade also is set for noon Saturday at Bob Hart Square on Main Street in Merced.
Fifth annual Merced Field of Honor
The Field of Honor will be open from 1 to 6 p.m.through Sunday at the Merced College field at Yosemite and M Street. Closing ceremony on the field is set for 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit mercedfieldofhonor.org.
Veterans Day parade in Livingston
The Livingston-Delhi VFW and Auxiliary will host the annual Veterans Day parade at 11 a.m. Saturday. The parade begins at Main and C Streets in Livingston. Veterans wishing to ride in the military vehicle are asked arrive by 10:30 a.m. There is no fee for entry but you must have an entry form to be in the parade, which can be obtained by calling Denis Wells 209-852-9068 or 209-628-9196.
Veterans Day Celebration
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9946 will host a Veterans Day Celebration to benefit those who served in the military, their families and the Atwater Community from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call Post 9946 at 209-358-7224.
El Capitan High Field of Honor
El Capitan High School’s Field of Honor seeks to raise money for the American Legion, a U.S. military veterans association. The school partnered with the Merced Police Officer Association and the Merced Sheriff’s Office to open the flag display on Monday. The field will be up until Nov. 13. For information on donating to the cause, email dprice@muhsd.org.
Yosemite National Park is free this weekend
Yosemite National Park, as well as all other national parks, will waive entrance fees on Saturday and Sunday during the Veteran’s Day weekend. The forecast for Yosemite on Veterans Day is sunny with a high near 53 degrees and a low of 26, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 55 and low of 27. According to the latest updates for the park, Mariposa Grove is closed until next Spring, along with Mariposa Grove Road.
Restuarant Deals
Pizza Factory: On Saturday in Merced, Santa Nella and Gustine will be offering a free mini one-topping pizza and regular-soda to all veterans with valid identification.
Denny’s: From 5 a.m. to noon Friday, active, inactive and retired military personnel with military identification get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam in Merced.
IHOP: Get a free stack of Red, White and Blue pancakes or a patriotic pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in Merced.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill: From 10 a.m. to the end of Saturday, veterans with valid ID will get a free meal from a special menu at the Merced and Atwater locations.
Panera Bread: On Friday, veterans with valid ID will get a free “You Pick 2” item from the lunch menu at the Merced location.
Starbucks: Free tall coffee for active duty and military veterans and military spouse on Saturday.
Chili’s: Veterans will get a free meal from a special menu at the Los Banos location on Saturday.
Stores Offering Military Discounts
Target: Through Saturday, 10 percent discount on in-store and online purchases for veterans, active military, and spouses. Register at www.target.com to get this discount.
Walgreens: 20 percent off eligible regular-price items Saturday for all veterans, military and their families with Balance Rewards card and proof of military service.
Dollar General: 11 percent discount in-store and online with promo code VET17 Saturday.
Home Depot: 10 percent discount.
Jo-Ann Fabric: 10 percent discount for military service members and their families year round.
Lowe’s: 10 percent discount.
Book Donation Drive
From now until Nov. 11, Postal Connections in Atwater and Merced are partnering with Operation Paperback for a month-long, community-wide book donation drive to gather gently used paperback books to send to active troops and veterans in need. Postal Connections in both Merced and Atwater will be accepting donations from local residents, businesses and community members to send to troops serving overseas and on U.S. soil. Books must be gently used paperbacks that are in good condition.
Have information on a Veterans Day event, discount or deal you think we should include on our list? Please email the information as soon as possible to rparsons@mercedsun-star.com.
