This was the cause of a major-injury pile up on a Merced County highway

1:04 Major injuries suffered in Merced County crash Pause

0:46 Watch 'Awake' trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

0:25 Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced

0:07 Motorcyclists runs a stop sign, crashes into car going nearly 100 mph, police say

0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

0:36 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

0:43 Domestic dispute leads to deadly crash in Modesto

1:45 Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin