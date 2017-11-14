Second crash in two days on the same spot along this Merced highway

More Videos 0:36 Machinery catches fire at Merced County almond plant Pause 1:04 Major injuries suffered in Merced County crash 0:25 Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:36 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:46 Watch 'Awake' trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' 1:43 Women should go for Donald Trump opposites, singles party organizer says 1:13 Signing Day for El Capitan's Makenzie Webber 1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:53 House on Bear Creek Drive in Merced County catches fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

California Highway Patrol respond to rollover crash on Highway 59 The California Highway Patrol responds to the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 59 near Rahilly Road in Merced County, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. According to CHP Officer Noe Lomeli, a 30-year-old man from El Nido, was traveling northbound on Highway 59 when traffic suddenly stopped in front of him, causing him to brake and swerve to the right which caused the vehicle to overturn. According to Lomeli the man was the only vehicle occupant and no injuries were reported. The California Highway Patrol responds to the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 59 near Rahilly Road in Merced County, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. According to CHP Officer Noe Lomeli, a 30-year-old man from El Nido, was traveling northbound on Highway 59 when traffic suddenly stopped in front of him, causing him to brake and swerve to the right which caused the vehicle to overturn. According to Lomeli the man was the only vehicle occupant and no injuries were reported. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star

