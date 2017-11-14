Second crash in two days on the same spot along this Merced highway

On Tuesday night a car crash occurred in the same area as the four car pile up on Monday morning in Merced County, according to California Highway Patrol. Reasons for the crashes were also similar.
At about 4:15 on Tuesday, a 30-year-old man from El Nido driving a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling north on Highway 59 near Rahilly Road at about 55 mph, officers said. Traffic was stopped ahead of him and because he wasn't able to stop in time, officials said, he swerved to the right and landed upside down in a ditch, said CHP Officer Noe Lomeli.
No injuries were reported and no other cars were involved. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor.
On Monday at about 10 a.m., a 45-year-old Merced man crashed into three cars while he was driving a gray Dodge pickup truck north on Highway 59 near Rahilly Road, CHP reported. The three cars he hit were stopped in front of him waiting for a car to turn on Rahilly, police said, and he also wasn't able to stop in time.
One 55-year-old woman from Dos Palos suffered major injuries, police said, and the three other people involved complained of pain but were not transported to a hospital.
