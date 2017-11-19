Missing woman has been found in Atwater, police say

A 31-year-old woman who was reported missing on Saturday was found in Atwater on Sunday morning, according to the Atwater Police Department.
Crystal Lopez was reported missing by family members in Fresno, police said. She left family members a voicemail saying she was somewhere in Atwater.
Officers found her at a residence in Atwater, police said. Lopez had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation and was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
Comments