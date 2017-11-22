What's open and closed on Thanksgiving in Merced?

Garbage pick up's will be delayed one day this holiday weekend:
- If your garbage gets picked up on Thursday's, it will be picked up on Friday.
- If your garbage is picked up on Friday's, it will get picked up on Saturday.
On Thanksgiving here are the hours of open grocery stores:
- Savemart is open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Raley's is open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Food Max is open from midnight to 5 p.m.
- Food 4 Less is open 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Walmart open regular hours
Never miss a local story.
Here are open restaurants on Thanksgiving:
- Denny's
- Sizzler's
- Black Bear Diner open from 6 a.m to 8 p.m.
- Domino's is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Paul's Place open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Starbucks on Olive Avenue open 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Starbucks on E. Yosemite Avenue open 6 a.m. to 4 pm.
- Starbucks on W. 16th Street open 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Starbucks on Carol Avenue 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What will be closed on Thanksgiving?
- The DMV
- The Post Office
- Merced County Administration Building (also closed on Friday)
- City of Merced offices (also closed on Friday)
- Applebee's
- Costco
- Grocery Outlet Bargain Market
- Pizza Hut
- Round Table
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
Comments