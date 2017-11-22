Merced Sun-Star file
Central Valley

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving in Merced?

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

November 22, 2017 09:42 AM

Garbage pick up's will be delayed one day this holiday weekend:

  • If your garbage gets picked up on Thursday's, it will be picked up on Friday.
  • If your garbage is picked up on Friday's, it will get picked up on Saturday.

On Thanksgiving here are the hours of open grocery stores:

  • Savemart is open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Raley's is open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Food Max is open from midnight to 5 p.m.
  • Food 4 Less is open 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Walmart open regular hours

Here are open restaurants on Thanksgiving:

  • Denny's
  • Sizzler's
  • Black Bear Diner open from 6 a.m to 8 p.m.
  • Domino's is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Paul's Place open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Starbucks on Olive Avenue open 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Starbucks on E. Yosemite Avenue open 6 a.m. to 4 pm.
  • Starbucks on W. 16th Street open 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Starbucks on Carol Avenue 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What will be closed on Thanksgiving?

  • The DMV
  • The Post Office
  • Merced County Administration Building (also closed on Friday)
  • City of Merced offices (also closed on Friday)
  • Applebee's
  • Costco
  • Grocery Outlet Bargain Market
  • Pizza Hut
  • Round Table

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

