Want to learn how these geese were saved from extinction? Find out on a wildlife tour

ATV driver runs stop sign, fails to yield to police

Madera police dashcam shows officers chasing a man on an ATV who they said ran a red light and stop sign on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. The Madera Police Department shared the video to remind people that all motor vehicles need to follow traffic laws. The original video is at https://www.facebook.com/MaderaPD/videos/1774350415942625/