Want to learn how these geese were saved from extinction? Find out on a wildlife tour

The San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge hosts its first event this month to teach people about the history of geese it was able to save from extinction.
Goose Day, on Saturday, Jan. 13, will feature two different tours throughout the day about the Aleutian cackling goose. It was believed to be extinct between 1938 and 1962, said Jack Sparks, outdoor recreation planner for the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, in a news release.
Activities will begin at 9 a.m. at the Beckwith Road wildlife observation platform, west of Modesto. Visitors will learn about the decline of the goose and how it was saved, followed by a driving tour of the wetlands to observe it and other wildlife.
At 1 p.m., visitors will meet at the Pelican trailhead parking lot off Dairy Road, where there will be a guided nature walk.
No sign-ups or RSVP are necessary. For more information, call 209-826-3508.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
