Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Atwater has been identified

A man shot and killed last week in a confrontation with law enforcement in Atwater has been identified by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities on Monday said the man killed Friday inside a home on Atwater Boulevard was 42-year-old Timothy Breckenridge of Merced.
The three law enforcement officers were identified Monday as Sgt. Kevin Blake, a 16-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Brian Carbaugh, who has been a deputy for two years, and Probation’s Alex Cruz, a supervising officer who has been with the department for more than 10 years.
Two Merced County sheriff’s deputies and one probation officer were involved in the shooting. Sheriff Vern Warnke last week said Breckenridge was armed with an unspecified type of firearm at the time of the shooting.
A witness in the area said he heard about 10 gunshots fired.
The news conference currently is underway at the Merced County Sheriff's Office on 22nd Street in Merced.
According to records from the Merced-area Crime Stoppers, Breckenridge had been placed on Merced County’s “Most Wanted” list on March 27, just three days before his deadly encounter with law enforcement.
Crime Stoppers reported Breckenridge was wanted on two no-bail warrants charging him with probation violations. Breckenridge was on probation for a vehicle-theft conviction and a conviction for passing bad checks. Jail records show Breckenridge had been in and out of custody nearly a dozen times in Merced County since 2015, mostly in connection with alleged probation violations.
