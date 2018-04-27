Merced police officer and canine involved in injury crash in Merced

A Merced police officer suffered minor injuries Friday when his vehicle was struck by an SUV whose driver apparently ran a stop sign, according to witnesses and authorities.
Officer Jose Cruz was heading east on West 21st Street around 10:33 a.m. when his Ford Explorer was struck in the I Street intersection by a white Chevrolet Tracker. The SUV slammed into the driver's side of the police unit, forcing the Explorer up onto the curb where it crashed into a Neighborhood Watch sign, Lt. Jay Struble said.
The driver of the Chevrolet Tracker appeared to have blown through the stop sign while heading south on I Street, police said.
Both vehicles sustained major damage.
Mona Mendonca, 47, of Chowchilla, also was driving east on West 21th Street around the same time. She said she narrowly avoided a collision with the same the driver of the white Chevrolet.
"I don't know how she didn't hit me, too," Mendonca said at the scene. "We ran over to the officer and asked if he was OK. He gave a thumbs up."
Jennifer Burkhart, a 40-year-old Merced woman who lives in the area, was outside her home talking on the phone when she heard the crash.
"All (the officer's) airbags were all deployed, the passenger side and the driver's side," Burkhart said.
Cruz's police dog also was inside the Explorer at the time of the crash. Police said the dog did not appear to have been injured but would be taken to a veterinarian for evaluation as a precaution.
Cruz was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries that police described as "minor."
The driver of the Chevrolet, whose name was not immediately available, did not report any injuries at the scene, Struble said.
Police said neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash.
California Highway Patrol officers will lead the investigation into the crash.
Comments