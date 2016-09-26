Job fair set this week

Several dozen employers will take résumés and offer interviews during a job fair open to all job-seekers this week in Merced.
The Veterans Job and Information Fair is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the American Legion Hall, 939 W. Main St., Merced.
Though aimed at women and men who have served, the fair is open to anyone looking for work, according to Henry “Jerry” Timothy, a veterans representative with the Employment Development Department.
About 50 employers have confirmed, he said. Those include Mercy Medical Center, Joseph Gallo Farms, Best Buy, Federal Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Forest Service, Comcast and Black Oak Casino, to name a few.
33 percent
The rate of veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan who have a service-related disability
Organizers recommend that job-seekers bring résumés and dress appropriately for a job interview.
Unemployment in Merced County is at 9.3 percent, according to the most recent numbers from EDD. About one-third of veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan have a service-related disability, which may affect their ability to work, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The EDD offers a number of programs to aid veterans in their jobs search. One program is the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which provides employers with a tax break for hiring veterans.
Though aimed at women and men who have served, the fair is open to anyone looking for work.
Information on the programs is available at the EDD office or at www.edd.ca.gov.
The Veterans Employment Committee, which organizes job fairs, includes EDD, Worknet of Merced County, Merced County Veterans Service Office and a number of other local and regional agencies.
There is no cost for a business or organization to join the committee. For more information about the group, email henry.timothy@edd.ca.gov.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments