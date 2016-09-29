Kids get fire safety tips in visit to station

Firefighters and children practiced the “stop, drop and roll” technique Thursday morning.
Transitional kindergarten students from Charles Wright Elementary School met with Merced firefighters and even sprayed a fire hose during the field trip to Station 51 on 16th Street, district officials said in a news release.
The class got a tour of the station and learned about the daily operations. The children also watched a firefighter put on his protective gear so they would know not to be scared if a rescuer came to get them in a full suit, according to the release.
National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15.
Children also learned what to do if they hear a smoke alarm, the release said, and they got a close-up look at a variety of fire equipment before testing out the hose.
This field trip ties into a social studies unit called “Helpers in the Community,” district officials said. It also leads into National Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 9-15.
Students also walked to and from the fire station while practicing social skills, such as how to use a crosswalk and stay together as a group. They observed nature along the way with the help of their teacher, principal and parent volunteers, according to the release.
During fire prevention week, the National Fire Protection Association reminds residents to replace smoke alarms at least every 10 years.
Three kindergarten classes also took part in the same walking field trip. Two of them visited the fire station last week, and the third class visited later in the day on Thursday.
To find out how old a smoke alarm is, the NFPA says, look at the date of manufacture on the back of the alarm. For more, go to www.nfpa.org.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
