Art Hop honors vets with a splash of color

A cool autumn night rang in the October edition of Art Hop on Saturday, when art lovers celebrate self expression in downtown Merced.
Red poppies, Day of the Dead skulls and live music marked Art Hop, which honored veterans with its theme this time around. Kevin Hammon, the co-founder of the event, said the quarterly magazine that accompanies the event is covered with veterans — literally.
A mosaic of 10 local veterans, whose image is repeated hundreds of times, is on the magazine’s cover. “In the magazine, we have a full spread on the veterans services available.” Hammon, a Navy veteran, said.
Those that missed the Art Hop can check out the magazine online, www.mercedarthop.org. It also features Jim Bennett, a Merced Army veteran who performs regularly with Merced Shakespearfest.
In Bob Hart Square, children painted papier-mâché red poppies, a flower traditionally worn in honor of America’s war dead on Memorial Day.
Belly dancers also pranced around Bob Hart Square, and children performed outside the downtown movie theater in outfits that looked like they were inspired by Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice” and “Edward Scissorhands.”
The Merced Multicultural Arts Center held Dia de los Muertos-inspired art and alters, which are traditionally set up to honor loved ones who have died. A large la Catrina, the classy female skeleton archetype, rose in the center of the gallery almost touching the ceiling.
The center has hosted Day of the Dead displays off and on since 1996, according to the exhibit’s curator Ruben A. Sanchez. The alters take on an array of styles.
“I tell everybody it has to come from the heart,” he said. “You love your relatives and this ... is in remembrance of loved ones.”
The altars used in Day of the Dead celebrations reach back 3,000 years, he said. And, the center will be hosting its own Day of the Dead celebration on Oct. 29.
A live band also played outside Coffee Bandits during Art Hop, and dozens of artists sold or displayed their art pieces.
UC Merced’s humanities department also hosted the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, which included more than a dozen short films produced by the South Yuba River Citizens League.
Hammon said Art Hop organizers have begun to use their magazine to get into the Aftershock concert in Sacramento, giving Merced’s event some outside attention.
Art Hop organizers raise funds year-round to pay for the event — free to all hop-goers — that draws thousands of people downtown. The event celebrates self-expression through art, dance, music and more, but it also introduces its visitors to shops they may not otherwise see.
Another fundraiser is set for later this week.
Merced Art Hop’s annual restaurant and pub crawl fundraiser is 5-9 p.m. Friday in businesses along Main Street. Tickets are $20, and proceeds benefit the quarterly downtown event.
For more on the raffle, scavenger hunt, specials and other features of the pub crawl, go to www.mercedarthop.org/pub-crawl.
Thaddeus Miller
