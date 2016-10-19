Q&A: Candidates for Merced City Council District 3

DISTRICT 3
Daniel R. Kazakos, 35, chief financial officer
What differentiates you from your opponents? I was born and raised in Merced along with most of my family. I’ve also been working for the last three years in the downtown trying to make it a better place for everyone.
What’s the one thing you would like to see become a reality in your city district? A revitalization of the neighborhoods, commercial and industrial districts. More investment into public safety with better roads, lighting and greening of alleys.
What two things could the council do to reduce Merced’s high rate of poverty? We can incentivize investment into the community with merchandising plans for the downtown, Campus Parkway project and other areas. These will create not only construction jobs but also retail and service-orientated businesses that will in turn create various opportunities for all of our community members.
What project(s) could you begin in your first term to improve each of the following?
a) Public safety – We have a structural problem with hiring police officers as there are vacancies that are not being filled. A police and sheriff academy is needed to train local public safety officers that will not only receive their training here but will stay afterward.
b) Jobs – Work with property owners to develop merchandising plans for each area of the district to attract the kinds of businesses we want to have in the community. Then work with investors of various sectors to go after the kinds of developments we want to see.
c) Health care – As an executive of a health care company we need greater access to health care. I would work with the Merced County Board of Supervisors to implement a wider array of services for all community members.
d) Housing – Affordable housing is needed in greater concentration. With high density housing in District 3 that has planned growth in mind for the High-Speed Rail station.
Jill McLeod, 51, family nurse practitioner, physician assistant
What differentiates you from your opponents? As a primary health care provider and city planning commissioner I am keenly aware of the effect that the city’s decisions have on our community’s well-being. I am also highly adept at listening first – to both my patients and city residents – and then finding solutions that work.
What’s the one thing you would like to see become a reality in your city district? I would love to see the downtown neighborhood be recognized as the beautiful, historic place that represents the wonderful town Merced truly is. In order to do this, we must focus on the code enforcement, public safety and blight issues plaguing this part of town.
What two things could the council do to reduce Merced’s high rate of poverty? Poverty can be alleviated by attacking it from both ends – ensuring quality jobs are created and retained in our community and by improving the aesthetics of our city to attract an educated and qualified workforce. Investing in our downtown by promoting business, housing and the arts does both of these things.
What project(s) could you begin in your first term to improve each of the following?
a) Public safety – The lingering question about the new police station needs to be resolved quickly. While location of the station is important, the real focus needs to be on how we best equip our public safety personnel with the resources they need to effectively keep our community safe.
b) Jobs – Work with the mayor and council to focus the city’s next town hall meeting on job creation. This meeting should be dedicated to listening to the community as we work together to update the city’s economic development plan.
c) Health care – Improve our parks. Bad health habits are established as children and worsen as overweight youngsters grow into adults. With one out of every three children being diagnosed as overweight or obese, Merced’s park system is in need of immediate triage and repair if we want our kids to be healthy and safe.
d) Housing – Promoting the creation of different housing options for people in all circumstances: apartments and small rentals for students and young professionals, homes near neighborhood parks for growing families, condos and townhouses for baby boomers who want to downsize, assisted living facilities for seniors, affordable housing for low-income residents and transitional housing for the homeless. Merced’s diverse community demands that we meet the needs of people where they are at.
Christopher Ramirez, 42, educator
What differentiates you from your opponents? I have a proven record of program development, civic leadership, working with budgets and an incredibly diverse group of nonprofits, students, UC administrators and educators of our community. I stand firm in my commitment to the district I have lived in for the past nine years.
What’s the one thing you would like to see become a reality in your city district? Creating a joint partnership between the city of Merced and local downtown businesses that provides a summer internship program for youth. Investment in this program can come from area nonprofits, grants and the UC. This program will help boost the morale and stimulate our downtown economy.
What two things could the council do to reduce Merced’s high rate of poverty? First, we need the political will from all council members and mayor to exert diligence in addressing Merced’s high rate of poverty; reducing poverty requires a collaborative effort. And second is, council could have a visioning process where it puts as a priority not only with policy but also with its budget on how to reduce the high rate of poverty.
What project(s) could you begin in your first term to improve each of the following?
a) Public safety – Work with police chief and residents on how to have a more positive and working relationship with the community and our police department. In addition, I would look at how as a city we are addressing and reducing the rates of specific crimes.
b) Jobs – I would start with putting together the foundational framework with both private and public sectors to create a job development program for our youth. Secondly, I would work with our city economic development director on how we could generate new companies to come in and create new construction and jobs.
c) Health care – I would work with our county and our community partners in trying to figure out how we can work on expanding coverage, while looking at how to reduce the costs.
d) Housing – Working in collaboration with city housing division, I would like to see how and where the city has prioritized housing. I would also ask city housing division director to host community meetings on how the division could better serve in seeking funding to improve and provide adequate housing for our residents.
Monica K. Villa, 61, construction
What differentiates you from your opponents? I have been homeless for six and a half years and feel I know the needs of the homeless and the elderly.
What’s the one thing you would like to see become a reality in your city district? Police doing more road safety/speed bumps in neighborhoods.
What two things could the council do to reduce Merced’s high rate of poverty? Be more business friendly to UC grads and outside people interested in starting business in District 3.
4. What project(s) could you begin in your first term to improve each of the following?
a) Public safety – Work with Merced PD more closely.
b) Jobs – Assist people starting more businesses.
c) Health care – Facilitate dental, eye care and general health.
d) Housing – Working with HUD and Continuum of Care to provide housing-first policy.
