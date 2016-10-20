Film shot in Merced to play for free

A film shot entirely in Merced that is making the rounds on the film festival circuit is set for two free showings in the town where it’s set on Saturday, Oct. 22.
“Lupe Under the Sun,” an 80-minute feature filmed by Rodrigo Reyes of Merced, will play at 3 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St.
The film premiered in June at the Los Angeles Film Festival, and has since played in festivals in London and Mill Valley. The tour is not over for Reyes as the the film has upcoming dates at festivals in Colorado and Virginia, and internationally in Egypt and Cuba.
“One thing that I’ve been surprised with is how well the film has done even in places as far away as London, where people were able to connect with the story and this man,” he said Thursday. “And to really, you know, step into the place of Merced. They kind of fell in love with him.”
In the film, aging farmworker Lupe has been in Merced and away from his family for many years. He’s worked picking peaches or wherever he can, sending the money back to his wife and children back home in Michoacan.
Being away from his family so long, Lupe has become something of a stranger to them. He even carries on a romantic relationship with a woman in California. He begins to wonder what he’s done with his life.
Adding to the Merced flavor of the film are real-life Merced couple Daniel and Ana Maria Muratalla, who play Lupe and his love interest.
“Lupe Under the Sun” was entirely shot in orchards, streets and other locations in Merced County.
Reyes, 33, a graduate of Merced High, said the story that is unique to the central San Joaquin Valley has found a way to connect to people from other places. The film examines how immigration can take a toll on farmworkers.
“The people really connected with how the story reflects something that we’re missing from the immigration debate,” he said.
The showings in Merced will be accompanied by question-and-answer forums with Reyes, the cast and others. Building Healthy Communities of Merced is sponsoring the showings, and will take part in the discussion about mental health and immigrant workers.
“I would invite folks to some out,” Reyes said. “It’s a good opportunity to see Merced on a big screen, in a format that’s been kind of well-received around the world.”
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Lupe Under the Sun
An 80-minute feature filmed by Rodrigo Reyes of Merced
When: 3 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St.
Cost: Free
