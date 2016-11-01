Citibank prepares to close Merced branch

Citibank has filed notices with federal regulators for the closing of two branch offices in Fresno County and one in Merced early next year.
The notices were filed Oct. 17 with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a division of the U.S. Treasury Department.
The targeted central San Joaquin Valley branches are 6025 N. First St. in Fresno, 1710 Ninth St. in Reedley and 3190 M St. in Merced. The offices are scheduled to close Jan. 13. Another eight California branches are also slated to close.
Merced’s other location, which is at 1840 M St., sees higher traffic and is expected to stay open, according to Deirdre Leahy, a spokeswoman for Citibank. Atwater also has a Citibank location expected to remain open.
The closing location has eight employees, who may be laid off, Leahy said in an email.
“Branches remain an important part of how we serve our clients and we continually seek ways to optimize our branch network, which includes opening, renovating and, where appropriate, closing branches,” a Citibank spokeswoman said in an email.
This latest closure comes after the banking giant closed 19 branches nationwide in early 2015, including seven branches in the Valley.
Merced Sun-Star reporter Thaddeus Miller contributed to this report.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
