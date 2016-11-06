Merced City Council could pick new police station

The Merced City Council is set to discuss the city’s next police station Monday, as well as the early stages of a large, new apartment complex in northeast Merced.
The council meets in open session at 7 p.m. Monday at Merced City Hall, 678 W. 18th St. A closed-session meeting is set before that.
The fate of the next police headquarters, which will be discussed in both closed and open sessions, is down to two options, according to records.
Option 1: The council could begin to negotiate to purchase the Merced Sun-Star building at 3033 G St., and eventually sell off its land at Mansionette Drive and Yosemite Avenue. The latter property was previously marked to be the new headquarters, but is also considered a good location for retail space.
Option 2: Keep the Mansionette property and set the ball rolling to build there.
City staffers have previously estimated the plan to buy the Sun-Star office and level it would be more expensive at an estimated $17.2 million. The other option to build on Mansionette is about a half-million dollars cheaper than the demolition and construction on G Street, according to city estimates.
But city leaders have stressed that the northern lot should be used to attract retail business, which could generate tax dollars.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the council will be asked to approve a roughly $200,000 contract with environmental consulting firm Dudek, which has offices all over California.
The contract is an early step in the process to build 330 units of student housing called University Village Merced. The project would include annexing the 70 acres at Yosemite and Gardner avenues into the city, records show.
The project consists of 22 three-story apartment buildings, an 8,600-square-foot clubhouse and 66,000 square feet of retail space, according to plans.
City Council meetings are streamed live on the Internet; a link to the meeting and past videos is at www.cityofmerced.org. The meeting is also shown live on Comcast’s Government Channel 96.
