Disney classic gets live version at Playhouse Merced

A tale as old as time premieres this week in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at Playhouse Merced.
The first showing of the musical is 7:30 p.m. Friday at at the theater, 452 W. Main St.
The live adaptation of the popular Disney cartoon, which will run through Dec. 11, tells the story of Belle, a young woman who doesn’t quite fit in with the other people in her village, and her relationship with a cold-hearted prince who has been transformed into a hideous beast by an enchantress.
The only way to break the spell is for the Beast to love another and earn their love in return, a tall order given his beastly features. The local townsfolk, seeing only a dangerous monster, gather to destroy the Beast in a climactic ending.
Featuring more than 40 local actors, singers and dancers, the production is full of well-known characters such as Lumiere, Babette and Gaston. It also includes “Be Our Guest,” a song familiar to fans of the classic cartoon, as well as several songs written specifically for the stage version, according to a news release.
Tickets for Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” are $22 for adults and $10 for children younger than 12. Playhouse staff expects the tickets to sell out early, getting tickets in advance is highly recommended, according to a news release.
For more information, go to www.playhousemerced.com or call the Playhouse Merced Box Office at 209-725-8587.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
