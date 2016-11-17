Merced Symphony’s season begins with ‘intimate’ concert

The Merced Symphony Association begins its 59th season with an intimate chamber music concert, according to a news release.
The symphony will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. The location is a departure from the routine concerts in the considerably larger Merced Theatre.
The concert includes Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s String Quartet No. 15 in D minor and Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, according to the release.
Concertmaster Heather Powell leads a string quartet that features Ilana Thomas on violin, Clio Tilton on viola and Gabriel Beistline on cello, according to a news release.
The musicians are well-known throughout California and perform in many orchestras, the release said, and as soloists throughout the state.
“This year’s five-concert season reflects the commitment of Ming Luke and the orchestra to bring our community a mix of full symphonic and chamber concerts,” the news release said.
Tickets are $40 general and $15 for students. They can be purchased at the Merced Theatre Box Office, 301 W. Main St. For more information, go to www.mercedsymphony.org.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments