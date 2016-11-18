First district elections raise expectations in south Merced, advocates say

Hopes are running high in south Merced now that the city has completed its first election using districts, adding south side representation to the board.
“I have very, very high expectations that things are going to improve,” Rachelle Abril, a south Merced advocate, said Friday.
Last week’s election brought three of Merced’s six districts into play, adding three new faces to the City Council. The other three districts are up for election in 2018.
Abril, who helps run the McNamara Park Youth Center, said new representation could breathe new life into the neighborhoods.
“That’s what the people in south Merced need is some self-motivation,” Abril said. “If the city gives them that attention, I believe that south Merced will become a better community.”
The Merced County registrar of voters office has not certified the election, so the winning candidates are not final. But Anthony Martinez, a Weaver Middle School teacher, looks to be the winner in south Merced’s District 1.
“I believe electing representatives from each district will definitely lead to more inclusive representation on the council,” he said. “I think being from that district, you have a sense of pride. ... If you have a sense of pride in where you live, you’re going to do what you can to do what’s best for your area.”
Advocates for the southern part of the city have said residents feel less represented by city leaders than their northern counterparts. Martinez said he hopes having representatives in those neighborhoods will bring attention to quality-of-life issues.
He said residents often complain about broken sidewalks and roving dogs. Beyond that, he said, residents want activities that could help keep young people out of trouble.
Though Merced’s population is 49 percent Latino, no current member of the City Council is of Latino descent. It’s that lack of diversity that set into motion the move to districts.
A threatened lawsuit by the Los Angeles-based Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund in 2014 spurred a ballot measure that narrowly passed in 2015 to set up districts.
The election of Martinez adds a Latino to the council.
Districts 3 and 5 apparently have elected Jill McLeod and Matt Serratto, respectively. McLeod will be the council’s only woman.
The move to districts has been a success, according to Pablo Rodriguez, executive director of the nonprofit Communities for a New California. The group was involved in campaigns and efforts related to the change in Merced.
Rodriguez said it’s important to encourage ethnic diversity on the council, but that geographical representation is the most important victory that comes with district elections.
“(That) there’s now two people who represent that southern half of the city is the biggest victory of all,” he said. “Two people that live in the southern half of the city and are not just nominated by everybody living in north Merced.”
Geographical representation has been difficult to come by in recent years in Merced. All six members of the sitting council live north of Bear Creek.
An election such as Merced’s, which drew 14 candidates, likely added interest for voters in neighborhoods around the city, he said.
Mike Murphy, who appears to be on his way to the mayor’s seat, said districts could benefit all parts of the city. “It’s a good thing when residents know that they have someone in their neighborhood representing them,” he said. “That goes not just for south Merced but every neighborhood.”
