BHC Merced looking for next chief

Merced’s Building Healthy Communities hub manager is set to leave the nonprofit in the new year after six years.
A statement issued Tuesday by Tatiana Vizcaino-Stewart said she intends to spend more time with her husband and daughter.
“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my plan to step down from my hub manager role for Building Healthy Communities early in 2017,” she said in the release.
Building Healthy Communities Merced is a coalition of residents, young people, agencies and community-based organizations working to create and encourage communities where all children and families can live healthy, safe and productive lives, according to the nonprofit’s website.
It is with mixed emotions that I announce my plan to step down from my hub manager role for Building Healthy Communities early in 2017.
Tatiana Vizcaino-Stewart
The nonprofit, which operates out of the United Way of Merced County office on Main Street in Merced, is a 10-year community health initiative launched and funded by The California Endowment.
BHC particularly focuses on underprivileged communities in Planada, Le Grand, south Merced and the Franklin-Beachwood area. The group routinely advocates for safe routes to schools, increased funding for youth programs and access to health care, among other causes.
Officials with United Way of Merced County have begun a recruitment effort for the next hub manager, which will be ongoing until the position is filled, according to the job posting.
For more information, go to www.bhcmerced.org.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments