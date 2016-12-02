Livingston officer says he’s made decision on council seat - but it’s a secret

Livingston Councilman-elect Wapinder Kang said he’s made a decision on whether he’ll be a councilman or police officer but will not reveal his decision until speaking with the city attorney, which he said he hopes to do Friday.
Saying he wants to “think it all the way through,” the 30-year-old police officer said he will submit his decision in writing before making it public. State election laws appear to not allow him to be both a police officer and a councilman in the same city.
“It’s a difficult decision,” he told the Sun-Star on Friday. “I would hate for somebody to rush to make a decision that fast when it has something to do with the public and the city.”
Kang said he hopes to wrap up the issue by the end of the day on Friday. The Livingston City Council plans to swear in its new council members during the regular Tuesday meeting, according to city staff.
Livingston is seating three new council members this year. Kang received the second most votes in November.
Councilman Alex McCabe said Thursday he was “frustrated” that the election is still in limbo.
“We want leaders who are thoughtful and are able to make those hard decisions in a timely fashion,” he said. “Waiting until the last second is not demonstrating what I would prefer.”
