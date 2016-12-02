Christmas is in the air in Merced

Merced’s holiday spirit will be at full tilt this weekend with a parade, concert, ballet and more planned.
Merced’s 22nd annual Christmas parade and other festivities, planned by the Active 20-30 Club, will take place Saturday on Main Street. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. At noon, runners will kick off the annual Jingle Bell Run and a dance performance will begin at 1 p.m. at Bob Hart Square.
At 3 p.m., the holiday parade will begin. Themed “Christmas Through the Decades,” the procession will travel west from G to O streets.
For more on Merced’s festivities, go to www.mercedchristmasparade.com.
Bazaar
The fifth annual Holiday Artisan Fair runs 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St., Merced.
Local artists will be selling their creations to holiday shoppers. The event is sponsored by the Merced County Arts Council. For more, call 209-388-1090.
‘The Nutcracker’
The Merced Academy of Dance’s “The Nutcracker” continues at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at Buhach Colony High, 1800 N. Buhach Road, Atwater.
Tickets are $15 for children and seniors, and $18 for adults. For more, got to www.mercedacademyofdance.com.
Holiday chorus
The Merced College Chorale plans its debut with “We Lift Our Voices,” a holiday concert, at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Merced College Theatre, 3600 M St., according to a news release.
The concert will include traditional holiday songs, such as “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain” and “Carol of the Bells,” as well as a range of more contemporary songs.
Tickets are $10 at the door.
Tree exhibit
The Christmas Open House is 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Merced County Courthouse Museum, on the corner of N and 21st streets. The opening day is filled with music and holiday food.
Each of the 74 trees in the museum is decorated by a different nonprofit organization, church, school or other groups.
The exhibit’s opening day will include music from Central Presbyterian Church Handbell Choir, Caitlin’s Suzuki Violin Studio, Cruikshank Middle School Jazz Band and a Christmas Sing-Along led by Maxwell Norton, to name a few performers.
It’s free. For more, visit www.mercedmuseum.org.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
