Merced puts ‘fairness’ policy on hold

The Merced City Council put a hold on a policy meant to create a level playing field during competitive bidding on city contracts, according to its supporters, after business advocates said they wanted a closer look.
The council voted 5-2 on Monday to push the policy into January. Members of the Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce said they had no official stance on the policy but needed time to review it.
Mayor Stan Thurston and Councilman Noah Lor cast the “no” votes.
The new policy is supposed to ensure during a competitive bidding process that all members of the council receive the same information, according to Thurston, who brought the policy forward.
Businesses bidding on contracts with the city could be punished if they contact individual council members in an attempt to persuade their votes, according to the policy.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the council voted unanimously to restrict parking on Beals Avenue from Yosemite Avenue to Spalding Court. Neighbors in the area complained that Merced College students were congesting the street by parking on it.
Students also left trash in the neighborhood and jaywalked across Yosemite Avenue to get to class, residents said. The restricted area is made up of 10 homes, according to city staff.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments